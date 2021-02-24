Arcadia joins hard lockdown as virus infections soar
The regional unit of Arcadia in the central Peloponnese will join other regions in adopting tougher restrictions on movement as of Thursday as infections recorded in the area spiked in the last seven days, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection announced on Wednesday.
This means that school children will switch to remote learning from in-class teaching to remote learning, while kindergartens, retail stores and hair salons will close. Religious services are also suspended and a 6 p.m. curfew will be introduced.
Authorities also announced that the municipality of Nafplio in Argolida is entering the “high risk” level – which is one short of a hard lockdown.
The additional measures will enter into force at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will last until March 1.