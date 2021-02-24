arcadia-joins-hard-lockdown-as-virus-infections-soar

People queue outside the town hall in Chania, on the Greek island of Crete, Wednesday, to conduct rapid tests for the COVID-19. Greek health authorities have reported an abrupt spike in new confirmed COVID-19 infections. A total 2,147 new infections were recorded Tuesday, up from 880 a day earlier, and brought the total for the country of about 10.5 million to just over 180,000. [Harry Nakos/AP]

The regional unit of Arcadia in the central Peloponnese will join other regions in adopting tougher restrictions on movement as of Thursday as infections recorded in the area spiked in the last seven days, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection announced on Wednesday.

This means that school children will switch to remote learning from in-class teaching to remote learning, while kindergartens, retail stores and hair salons will close. Religious services are also suspended and a 6 p.m. curfew will be introduced.



Authorities also announced that the municipality of Nafplio in Argolida is entering the “high risk” level – which is one short of a hard lockdown.

The additional measures will enter into force at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will last until March 1.