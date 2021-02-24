NEWS PANDEMIC

Ninety percent of ICU beds in Attica are full

ninety-percent-of-icu-beds-in-attica-are-full

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday that beds in intensive care units in Attica are 90 pct occupied, as the region is observing the highest epidemiological burden in the country.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, he said that the country’s health system has been put through its paces by the ongoing health crisis over the last 12 months. 

So far, 758,480 inoculations have been carried out, corresponding to 7.22 percent of the population. 

Daily inoculations average 25,004, and appointments booked total 1,486,66, he said.

READ MORE
government-to-pass-new-legislation-on-animal-rights0
NEWS

Government to pass new legislation on animal rights

eu-mulls-vaccination-passports-to-resurrect-tourism-after-covid-190
PANDEMIC

EU mulls vaccination passports to resurrect tourism after Covid-19

People queue outside the town hall in Chania, on the Greek island of Crete, Wednesday, to conduct rapid tests for the COVID-19. Greek health authorities have reported an abrupt spike in new confirmed COVID-19 infections. A total 2,147 new infections were recorded Tuesday, up from 880 a day earlier, and brought the total for the country of about 10.5 million to just over 180,000. [Harry Nakos/AP]
PANDEMIC

Arcadia joins hard lockdown as virus infections soar

six-year-old-dies-of-injuries-in-migrant-camp-fire0
MIGRATION

Six-year-old dies of injuries in migrant camp fire

Medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conduct rapid tests for the Covid-19 outside the town hall of Chania on the Greek island of Crete, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. [Harry Nakos/AP]
PANDEMIC

1,913 new coronavirus infections recorded, 357 patients intubated

Plain-clothed policemen escort actor-director Dimitris Lignadis, center, as he arrives at a magistrate's office in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
CRIME

Former National Theater director given until Thursday to present testimony