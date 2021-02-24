ninety-percent-of-icu-beds-in-attica-are-full

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday that beds in intensive care units in Attica are 90 pct occupied, as the region is observing the highest epidemiological burden in the country.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, he said that the country’s health system has been put through its paces by the ongoing health crisis over the last 12 months.

So far, 758,480 inoculations have been carried out, corresponding to 7.22 percent of the population.

Daily inoculations average 25,004, and appointments booked total 1,486,66, he said.