PM urges EU to move with jab certificate, before big tech

Addressing fellow European leaders in a teleconference of the European Council Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed the need to expedite procedures for the adoption of a vaccination certificate.

He insisted that the earlier decisions are made, the better for the EU as the private sector will also be seeking to move in this direction. If we don’t do it some else will, most likely the big technology companies, Mitsotakis said, while stressing that he favors the collection of as little personal data of citizens as possible.

He also clarified that the European certificate would not be equivalent to a health passport, but instead will open a fast lane for travel, without the restrictions caused by diagnostic tests and mandatory quarantine.

The focus of the teleconference was the coordinated response to the pandemic by EU members, the licensing, production and distribution of vaccines, and travel.