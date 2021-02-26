NEWS PANDEMIC

Experts to recommend week-long extension of Attica lockdown

Health experts advising the government on the pandemic are recommending extending the current strict lockdown in Attica by one week, as hospitals in the region are approaching capacity, according to sources.

The experts, meeting on Friday, believe restrictions should remain in place until Mach 7, after which it will assess the epidemiological data to decide on the next steps. 

Attica’s current restrictions are scheduled to expire at the end of the month.

The committee is also considering imposing similar hard lockdowns in other regions of the country, which would lead to closed schools and retail stores. 

