Greece on Friday reported 1,790 new cases, 29 deaths and 371 patients on ventilators.

Of the new infections, 790 were confirmed in Attica, 150 in Thessaloniki and 122 in Achaia.

The new figures published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) pushed the death toll to 6,439 and total cases to 188,201.

Health authorities carried out 50,334 tests in the country with the positivity rate at 3.56%.