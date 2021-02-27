prosecutor-launches-probe-into-school-abuse

Α preliminary investigation was ordered by an Athens prosecutor on Friday in response to complaints of sexual harassment and other forms of abuse filed by 285 graduates of the Arsakeio school group in Athens. The probe was launched at the request of the chairman of the Educational Society of Athens.

In their letter to the society, the 285 graduates complained of sexual harassment and verbal abuse sustained during a period stretching from 1994 to 2018 from specific teachers of the Arsakeio schools. They also deplored an effort by other teachers who allegedly covered up these incidents.

The Educational Society said it will closely monitor the process and assist the work of the prosecution authorities in any way that is requested.