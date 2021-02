A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday on charges of drowning a dog in the sea on the central Aegean island of Skiathos. He was arrested by officers of the Skiathos port authority.

The dog’s body was found tied to an iron pole in the sea in the area of Agios Georgios. It reportedly belonged to a young woman the perpetrator knew.

The man was to transferred to the central Greek town of Volos to face a prosecutor.