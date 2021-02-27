PM marks one year since start of pandemic: ‘Victory is on the horizon’

The war against the coronavirus continues, but “victory is now visible on the horizon,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an article he penned for the Saturday edition of Greek daily Ta Nea.

Marking one year since the coronavirus broke out in Greece and the first infection reported on 26 February 2020, he said the virus will be defeated sooner if people comply with the government’s health measures.

“If we draw strength from the many difficulties that lie behind us and walk these last steps that separate us from the spring of freedom with discipline…the end [of the pandemic] will come sooner,” he wrote.