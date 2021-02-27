NEWS

Local town hall in southwestern Athens firebombed 

The town hall of Moschato, a district in southwestern Athens, was targeted with petrol bombs early Saturday morning, police said.

The unknown attackers smashed the glass entrance of the ground floor where the registry office is located and threw inside the incendiary device, starting a fire.

Firemen who arrived at the scene managed to extinguish the flames before they had time to spread, limiting the damages to some desks. 

Police is searching for the suspects.

Crime
[Photo:zarpanews]
