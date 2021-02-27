NEWS

Hospital says health of hunger-striking terrorist ‘seriously deteriorated’

The health of Dimitris Koufodinas, a convicted terrorist of the now-disbanded November 17 group who is on hunger strike, “seriously deteriorated,” the General Hospital of Larissa, where he is being treated, announced on Saturday afternoon. 

Koufodinas starting a hunger strike in January, demanding to be moved from a prison in central Greece back to a high-security facility in Athens where he was previously serving his sentence. The facility has an isolation area for November 17 convicts.

The ICU staff is “taking all the appropriate measures and necessary medical actions to deal with the consequences of the multi-day refusal” of food and water, the hospital continued, adding that Koufodinas has “persistently refused” to eat and drink. 

The hospital said the hunger-striker has spent 22 days in the pathology clinic and 11 days in intensive care.

