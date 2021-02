Government spokesman Christos Tarantilis has resigned “for family reasons,” as he said in a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He had been serving in his post since January 4.

Deputy spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni will be acting government spokeswoman.

Tarantilis, 47, an MP since 2019, is a professor of Management Science at the Department of Management Science & Technology of Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB).