Greek health authorities announced 1,269 new coronavirus cases along with 36 deaths for the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday.

There were 591 new cases in Attica and 136 in Thessaloniki, authorities added. The number of new cases is 43.5% higher than on the previous Sunday.

This brings the number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 191,100, with 6,504 deaths.

There are 391 patients on ventilators in ICUs, close to a record high.