Greece condemns missile, drone attacks against Saudi Arabia

Greece said on Monday it “unequivocally condemns” the recent new attacks on the capital and other cities of Saudi Arabia, saying they “directly violate” the rules of international law and affect security in the region.

“We emphasize once again that such actions substantially undermine international efforts for a comprehensive political solution, for the benefit of the people of Yemen, which Greece unreservedly supports,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted a missile attack over its capital and bomb-laden drones targeting a southern province.

