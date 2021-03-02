former-national-theater-director-s-lawyer-threatens-to-file-suits

The lawyer of jailed former National Theater director Dimitris Lignadis, who is accused of raping two minors, has vowed a series of lawsuits in the coming days in defense of his client, and to uphold his own “personal and legal dignity.”

Alexis Kougias announced on Monday that he will file “for the first time in his career” a report to the leadership of the Supreme Court against the prosecutor who conducted the preliminary examination for not summoning his client, “as he had a legal obligation, to provide an oral or written testimony before prosecuting him.”

He also slammed coverage of the case by the media and said he will also appeal to Greece’s National Broadcasting Council.