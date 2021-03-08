Greek PM, Anastasiades discuss Cyprus issue

The Cyprus issue was the focus of a telephone conversation between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday morning.

It is understood that the two countries are seeking to coordinate their policy ahead of a planned informal meeting in Switzerland April 27-29, hosted by UN Chief Antonio Guterres

That meeting will bring together both sides on Cyprus, as well as the Mediterranean island nation’s “guarantors” – Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain.