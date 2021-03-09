NEWS EAST MED

Egypt issues new map of EEZ

egypt-issues-new-map-of-eez

Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has issued a new map of exploration blocks that will be put to a tender.

The map reassigns the position of block EGY-MED-W18 so that it does not extend beyond the 28th meridian and stays within the boundaries of Egypt’s designation of its exclusive economic zone.

The new map comes in the wake of a meeting in Cairo on Monday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, where the technical details of EGY-MED-W18 were also discussed.

