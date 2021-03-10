explosive-new-rise-in-number-of-covid-cases

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic ramped the number of daily cases up to 3,215 on Tuesday, in what was a record figure for this year, approaching those seen at the peak of the previous wave.

Moreover a total of 46 people died due to complications from the diseases.

And with Attica’s 170 hospitals struggling not to buckle under the growing pressure, two private hospitals, Peristeri Medical Center and Leto, will be recruited as of Thursday for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

According to health authorities on Tuesday, an increase in the viral load was recorded in the majority of the regional units of the country. A total of 1,572 new cases were detected in Attica (431 in the center of Athens, 301 in Piraeus and 264 in western Athens), 395 in Thessaloniki, 149 in Achaia and 102 in Larissa.

An increase in the viral load was also recorded by the laboratory tests by the National Network of Sewage Epidemiology in urban wastewater concerning last week – the results of which usually provide a foretaste of what to expect in the following period.

In particular, these tests last week showed that the viral load increased by 128% in Iraklio, Crete, by 77% in Volos and by 49% in Thessaloniki. The increases observed in Attica (+15%), Larissa (+12%) and Patra (+10%) are considered marginal.

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated by intubation stood at 484 at noon on Tuesday, with a median age of 67 years, while hospital admissions around the country came to 390 (the average number of admissions over the previous seven days was 382).

Data from the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees showed that by noon Tuesday, Covid ICUs were full at the Asklipieio, Thriasio, Ippokrateio, NIMTS, Elpis and Korgialeneio-Benakeio hospitals, while Evangelismos had eight empty beds, KAT had 12 and Sotiria and Attikon both had three.