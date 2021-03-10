NEWS

Man suspected of pushing officer off motorcycle during march arrested

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, on March 9. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Greek police arrested on Wednesday afternoon the man they believe pushed a police officer off his motorcycle during clashes that followed a march against police violence in the Athenian suburb of Nea Smyrni.

The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old Greek-Iraqi, was arrested in a warehouse in the town of Magoula, western Attica, where he works. He has a previous arrest for drugs. 

The officer, a member of the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit, was subsequently beaten in the head by a number of people before his colleagues managed to reach him. The victim is being treated in a military hospital for his injuries but his life is not at risk. 

