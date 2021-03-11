NEWS

Pfizer’s Bourla receives second dose of company jab

pfizer-s-bourla-receives-second-dose-of-company-jab
[Twitter @AlbertBourla]

Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, said he was “excited” to receive the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus on Wednesday, noting that scientists are “working tirelessly” to defeat the virus.

“There’s nothing I want more than for my loved ones and people around the world to have the same opportunity. Although the journey is far from over, we are working tirelessly to beat the virus,” Bourla said in a post on his Twitter account.

 

Coronavirus Business
READ MORE
astrazeneca-german-firm-to-try-speeding-vaccine-delivery-in-eu0
NEWS

AstraZeneca, German firm to try speeding vaccine delivery in EU

greek-restaurants-plea-for-help-as-covid-restrictions-crush-business0
NEWS

Greek restaurants plea for help as Covid restrictions crush business

attica-lockdown-measures-to-be-specified-on-wednesday0
NEWS

Attica lockdown measures to be specified on Wednesday

minister-warns-of-tougher-penalties-for-cafe-bar-owners-who-defy-health-measures0
NEWS

Minister warns of tougher penalties for cafe, bar owners who defy health measures

labor-ministry-examining-covid-19-as-occupational-hazard0
NEWS

Labor Ministry examining Covid-19 as occupational hazard

pfizer-temporarily-reduces-vaccines-to-europe0
NEWS

Pfizer temporarily reduces vaccines to Europe