Popular actor served legal notice

Popular Greek actor Petros Filippidis has been served a legal notice by lawyer George Geraris, who has taken over several actors’ cases amid the eruption of the Greek #MeToo movement.

It was sent in response to a legal notice by the actor accusing the lawyer of slander for mentioning Filippidis’ name in a harassment complaint made by one of his client to the Association of Greek Actors.

“It seems that you do not understand the basics, that these allegations are not mine, but those of my client, as I made absolutely clear from the beginning during my public statement,” Geraris said in the notice.

