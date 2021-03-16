NEWS

People with serious illnesses next in line for Covid-19 jabs

Greek health authorities will open on Friday the platform for booking vaccine appointments to people with underlying health conditions, the head of the National Vaccination Committee said on Tuesday.

The group, which concerns an estimated 417,000 people, includes patients with transplants, kidney failure, cystic fibrosis, cancer patients, people with chronic respiratory diseases, heart or liver disease, or patients in immunosuppression.

The emvolio.gov.gr platform for the group will open on March 19 at 6 p.m.

Maria Theodoridou also told a regular briefing about the pandemic that Greek health authorities are continuing the vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab “contributing decisively to the control of the pandemic.”

Theodoridou said there is no evidence connecting the few incidents of dangerous blood clots in some recipients to the vaccine and warned people not to take anticoagulants before vaccination.

