Public health system ‘will withstand the pressure,’ gov’t spokesperson says

Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni expressed confidence that the public health system, beleaguered by an increase in patient numbers, “will withstand the pressure” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Peloni admitted that experts have logged an increase in Covid-19 infections in recent days, however adding: “We await to see if the increase in the positivity [rate] is circumstantial or if there are additional [reasons] to be concerned.”

She said that despite the pandemic fatigue, the measures imposed by the government to stem the spread of the virus “have paid off.”

Greece’s infection rate is still high. Tuesday’s 1,533 confirmed new cases were based on a low number of tests and the number of occupied intensive care beds, at 605, is the highest this year and near the all-time high reached in December 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of infections is expected to climb to more than 3,000 Wednesday.