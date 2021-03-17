NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Public health system ‘will withstand the pressure,’ gov’t spokesperson says

public-health-system-will-withstand-the-pressure-gov-t-spokesperson-says

Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni expressed confidence that the public health system, beleaguered by an increase in patient numbers, “will withstand the pressure” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Peloni admitted that experts have logged an increase in Covid-19 infections in recent days, however adding: “We await to see if the increase in the positivity [rate] is circumstantial or if there are additional [reasons] to be concerned.”

She said that despite the pandemic fatigue, the measures imposed by the government to stem the spread of the virus “have paid off.”

Greece’s infection rate is still high. Tuesday’s 1,533 confirmed new cases were based on a low number of tests and the number of occupied intensive care beds, at 605, is the highest this year and near the all-time high reached in December 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of infections is expected to climb to more than 3,000 Wednesday.

 

Coronavirus Health
READ MORE
An elderly woman wearing a face mask walks past a mural by street artist iNO depicting the Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, in central Athens, on Tuesday, [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Gov’t being pulled in opposite directions

people-with-serious-illnesses-next-in-line-for-covid-19-vaccines0
NEWS

People with serious illnesses next in line for Covid-19 vaccines

[Reuters]
CORONAVIRUS

Vaccination committee backs continued use of AstraZeneca

[Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
COVID MEASURES

Experts meeting on Wednesday to address bid for gradual lockdown easing

health-minister-confirms-astrazeneca-vaccinations-to-continue-pending-ema-decision0
VACCINES

Health minister confirms AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue pending EMA decision

vaccinations-with-astrazeneca-jab-to-continue-in-greece-pending-ema-decision0
NEWS

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca jab to continue in Greece pending EMA decision