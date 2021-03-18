life-sentences-over-2014-murder-of-writer-reduced

An Athens appeals court on Thursday commuted the sentences of two men convicted of the December 2014 murder of prominent Greek author Menis Koumandareas.

Judges reportedly upheld the convicts’ appeals on the grounds of good behavior, slashing their sentences from life to 18 years, with an additional 18 months for the crime of attempted burglary.

Koumandareas was strangled in his home in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kypseli after reportedly refusing to give money to the two men, one of whom had been an acquaintance for several years. He was 83 years old at the time of his murder.