Dendias, Stoltenberg hold telephone call ahead of NATO meeting

Nikos Dendias on Friday held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Greek foreign minister said in a message on Twitter.

The conversation was held ahead of the upcoming NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. 

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos also participated in the call, he said.

Earlier, Dendias tweeted a 2-minute video highlighting the main principles of Greek foreign policy.

