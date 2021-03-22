NEWS

Greece to mobilize private doctors

greece-to-mobilize-private-doctors

The Greek government has decided to draft doctors from the private sector to help public hospitals cope with the burden of escalating virus cases.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced the decision after an appeal to doctors in private practice to volunteer met with a weak response. 

Only 61 doctors answered the minister’s appeal, instead of the 200 needed, as a minimum.

Kikilias said the decision – which involves the specialties of physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners in the greater Athens region – was made “in light of emergency circumstances and the urgent need to provide healthcare assistance to our fellow citizens.”

Coronavirus Health Pandemic
RELATED POSTS

READ MORE
focus-on-testing-as-measures-are-eased0
NEWS

Focus on testing as measures are eased

greece-lifts-some-covid-19-restrictions-to-relieve-lockdown-fatigue0
NEWS

Greece lifts some Covid-19 restrictions to relieve lockdown fatigue

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Expert argues in favor of reopening, says lockdown not working

[InTime News]
NEWS

Viral load stabilizing in Thessaloniki, wastewater analysis shows

eu-agency-says-astrazeneca-vaccine-safe-will-add-clot-warning0
CORONAVIRUS

EU agency says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning

[AP]
SARS-COV-2

Confirmed British variant cases leap to 2,467