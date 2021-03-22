greece-to-mobilize-private-doctors

The Greek government has decided to draft doctors from the private sector to help public hospitals cope with the burden of escalating virus cases.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced the decision after an appeal to doctors in private practice to volunteer met with a weak response.

Only 61 doctors answered the minister’s appeal, instead of the 200 needed, as a minimum.

Kikilias said the decision – which involves the specialties of physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners in the greater Athens region – was made “in light of emergency circumstances and the urgent need to provide healthcare assistance to our fellow citizens.”