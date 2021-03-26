1,496 new Covid-19 infections; intubations remain at all-high

Greek health authorities confirmed another 1,496 new coronavirus cases in the country, raising the total number of infections to 249,458.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 53 patients died, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 7,754.

The number of intubated patients remained high at 707, from 706 on Thursday.

The number of new admissions of new Covid-19 patients to referral hospitals stood at 448 on Friday (daily change +2.05 pct).

Health authorities conducted a total of 11,542 tests (5,911 PCR and 5,631 rapid antigen) in the past 24 hours, with the positivity rate reaching 12.96 percent.