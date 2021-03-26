Self-tests will be mandatory for schools, retail, tourism, courts

Testing for Covid-19 with the free kits that will be provided by the government through pharmacies from the first week of April as part of an effort to get a clearer picture on the spread of the virus will be mandatory for people working in specific sectors of the state or the economy, Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis announced on Friday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on the pandemic, Kontozamanis said the self-testing kits will be used “as a tool” for restarting certain activities safely.

“The gradual restart of [economic] activity is accompanied by the obligation of citizens who are active in critical areas to undergo a weekly test,” he said at the daily briefing.

These include people working schools, businesses, retail, catering, tourism, manufacturing, shipping and coastal shipping, as well as courts.

The minister said the government will legislate the mandatory testing for teachers and students.