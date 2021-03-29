NEWS

EU Commissioner says migration must become a ‘European issue’

eu-commissioner-says-migration-must-become-a-european-issue
[InTime News]

European Union Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Monday acknowledged that “there are limits to people’s patience and these have been exceeded” on the Aegean islands on the frontline of the migration crisis. 

“We must make migration a European issue,” she said during an inspection with Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis of new refugee and migrant facilities being built on the eastern Aegean islands of Samos and Lesvos.

In a tweet following an earlier meeting with local authority representatives, Johansson spoke of the need to “Europeanize and help the situation.” The commissioner also pledged 275 million euros for the new camps on the Greek islands.

Johansson went on to call on Turkey to take back more refugees whose asylum claims have been rejected by Greece, as Ankara has pledged to do under the terms of the 2016 migration agreement with the EU.

“I call on Turkey to urgently resume the return of migrants from Greece,” the EU home affairs commissioner was quoted by to Agence France-Presse as saying at a press conference on Lesvos, which hosts more than 8,000 asylum seekers.

Migration EU
READ MORE
EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson, left, listens to an asylum seeker at a refugee camp in the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Monday, March 29, 2021. [Michael Svarnias/AP]
NEWS

EU commissioner visits refugee facilities on Greek islands

eu-expected-to-slash-funds-to-greece-for-migrants0
NEWS

EU expected to slash funds to Greece for migrants

eu-lawmakers-refuse-to-sign-off-on-border-agency-s-budget0
FRONTEX

EU lawmakers refuse to sign off on border agency’s budget

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, attends a ministerial meeting in Athens, Saturday, March 20. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Med 5 want EU to act as one on migration

From left, Greece's Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis, Interior Minister of Spain Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Italy's Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Cyprus' Interior Minister Nicos Nouris and Byron Camilleri, Malta's Interior Minister make statements following their meeting in Athens, Saturday, March 20, 2021. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
NEWS

Europe’s south calls for more solidarity in new EU migration pact

med-5-meet-in-athens-to-discuss-migration-policy0
NEWS

Med 5 meet in Athens to discuss migration policy