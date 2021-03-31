police-announce-they-solved-murder-of-two

The case of the double murder of two Bangladeshi nationals last September has been resolved, police said on Tuesday, announcing the arrest of a 33-year-old fellow countryman and co-worker.

The two men were found dead in their beds in the morning hours of September 14 in two containers which had been given to them as homes by the company they worked for in Aspropyrgos, Western Attica.

The criminal file against the suspect has been submitted to the Athens Prosecutor of First Instance.