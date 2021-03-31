NEWS

Police announce they solved murder of two

police-announce-they-solved-murder-of-two

The case of the double murder of two Bangladeshi nationals last September has been resolved, police said on Tuesday, announcing the arrest of a 33-year-old fellow countryman and co-worker.

The two men were found dead in their beds in the morning hours of September 14 in two containers which had been given to them as homes by the company they worked for in Aspropyrgos, Western Attica.

The criminal file against the suspect has been submitted to the Athens Prosecutor of First Instance.

Crime
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Widow of deceased former minister insists on foul play

[InTime News]
NEWS

Nine people arrested, over a thousand fined for Covid safety violations

man-accused-of-lifting-1-million-euros-worth-of-swiss-watches-denies-charges0
NEWS

Man accused of lifting 1 million euros’ worth of Swiss watches denies charges

nine-arrested-in-athens-airport-with-forged-travel-documents0
NEWS

Nine arrested in Athens airport with forged travel documents

gunmen-shoot-up-liquor-store-in-northwestern-athens0
NEWS

Gunmen shoot up liquor store in northwestern Athens

watch-thief-arrested-at-makedonia-airport0
NEWS

Watch thief arrested at Makedonia Airport