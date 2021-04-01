NEWS

Trial on trafficking of Tibetan nationals ends

trial-on-trafficking-of-tibetan-nationals-ends

The Athens trial over the trafficking of 27 Tibetan migrants, who were found in a Kypseli apartment in November 2019, ended on Wednesday with the two main defendants, nationals of Tibet and Malaysia, receiving 12.5-year prison sentences while a Chinese businessman was handed a 10-year term.

However, the alleged ringleader, nicknamed “the Tiger,” remains at large, with the last known information regarding his whereabouts placing him in Sri Lanka in 2019.

The case had aroused the interest of British intelligence over suspicions the Tiger, a Tibetan national, was linked to the case of 39 dead Vietnamese who were found in a truck in Essex a few days before the arrests in Athens on October 23, 2019. 

Crime Justice
READ MORE
Greek actor and former director of Greece's National Theatre Dimitris Lignadis enters a car as he leaves prosecutor's office escorted by plain clothes police officers in Athens, Greece, February 21, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Prosecutor announces additional indictment in Lignadis case

A screen grab from a video posted on social media shows a police officer hitting a man in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on Sunday afternoon.
POLICE MISCONDUCT

Senior DIAS officer relieved of duties

injured-officer-thought-he-was-going-to-die0
NEA SMYRNI ATTACK

Injured officer thought he was going to die

life-sentences-over-2014-murder-of-writer-reduced0
NEWS

Life sentences over 2014 murder of writer reduced

A May 2020 file photo shows people gathered at the main square in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni where Sunday’s incident took place. [InTime News]
NEA SMYRNI

Officers involved in violence must be suspended, lawyers’ group says

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Former National Theater director’s lawyer threatens to file suits