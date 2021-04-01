trial-on-trafficking-of-tibetan-nationals-ends

The Athens trial over the trafficking of 27 Tibetan migrants, who were found in a Kypseli apartment in November 2019, ended on Wednesday with the two main defendants, nationals of Tibet and Malaysia, receiving 12.5-year prison sentences while a Chinese businessman was handed a 10-year term.

However, the alleged ringleader, nicknamed “the Tiger,” remains at large, with the last known information regarding his whereabouts placing him in Sri Lanka in 2019.

The case had aroused the interest of British intelligence over suspicions the Tiger, a Tibetan national, was linked to the case of 39 dead Vietnamese who were found in a truck in Essex a few days before the arrests in Athens on October 23, 2019.