concerns-for-thessaloniki-as-viral-load-in-wastewater-surges-61-pct

The viral load in the wastewater of Thessaloniki showed a jump of 61 percent in the latest analysis conducted by a team from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTh).

The average value of the two most recent data, on March 30 and March 29, increased by 61 percent compared to the average value of the two immediately preceding measurements on March 26, and 28.

It was also 41 percent higher than the average value of last week, March 22, and 23.

“It seems that the city is re-entering a difficult period, where on the one hand the viral load is at high levels, on the other hand hospitals have reached capacity,” said Nikos Papaioannou, the head of the research project, and university rector.

“Unfortunately, the lack of observance of the restrictive measures in the last few weeks has caused a spike in the number of cases, despite the continued vaccination of the population,” he added.

During the regular government briefing on the pandemic on Wednesday, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the ministry “is concerned” about the situation in Thessaloniki and that he asked Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias to develop a strategy to tackle the spread of the virus.