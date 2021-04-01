NEWS CORONAVIRUS

First self-testing kits to arrive in Attica on Monday

first-self-testing-kits-to-arrive-in-attica-on-monday

The first do-it-yourself Covid-19 tests will arrive in Attica on Monday before being distributed across Greece, according to sources available to Kathimerini. 

Government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said that students and teachers will be a priority as self-testing is considered an important tool to re-open schools.

Health authorities are expected to release a video instructing citizens on how to use the self-test kit prior to its distribution to pharmacies across the country next week. 

Authorities said citizens will have access to four free test kits a month, one per week.

Officials have previously said that the do-it-yourself test kits have an accuracy rate of about 95-99 percent. 

They are also easier to conduct than rapid tests, as they require nasal and saliva samples instead of the nasopharyngeal sample used in rapid tests.

The suppliers of the self-test kit are reportedly Roche and a separate Chinese firm.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Intime]
NEWS

PM: Over 60s to get at least first vaccine dose by early May

[Intime News]
NEWS

Concerns for Thessaloniki as viral load in wastewater surges 61 pct

retail-to-tentatively-open-on-monday0
NEWS

Retail to tentatively open on Monday

A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walks next to a truck in Athens, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Greece relaxes some lockdown measures, despite virus surge

People wearing protective face masks walk and stand outside the Greek parliament in central Athens, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Greece loosens some restrictions to tackle lockdown fatigue

health-ministry-scraps-provision-allowing-self-tests-in-pharmacies0
NEWS

Health ministry scraps provision allowing self-tests in pharmacies