first-self-testing-kits-to-arrive-in-attica-on-monday

The first do-it-yourself Covid-19 tests will arrive in Attica on Monday before being distributed across Greece, according to sources available to Kathimerini.

Government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said that students and teachers will be a priority as self-testing is considered an important tool to re-open schools.

Health authorities are expected to release a video instructing citizens on how to use the self-test kit prior to its distribution to pharmacies across the country next week.

Authorities said citizens will have access to four free test kits a month, one per week.

Officials have previously said that the do-it-yourself test kits have an accuracy rate of about 95-99 percent.

They are also easier to conduct than rapid tests, as they require nasal and saliva samples instead of the nasopharyngeal sample used in rapid tests.

The suppliers of the self-test kit are reportedly Roche and a separate Chinese firm.