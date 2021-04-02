gov-t-unveils-its-roadmap-to-normality

After announcing that restrictions on movements will be eased at the weekend and that retail will tentatively reopen on Monday, the government Thursday unveiled its roadmap for the country’s gradual return to normal economic and social activities.

What’s more, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni announced that coronavirus self-testing kits will be available at pharmacies next week, adding another weapon to the state’s arsenal in the fight to stem the pandemic.

Peloni noted that supply of the self-tests will be gradual, with priority being given to children and teachers, so that schools can reopen on April 12.

She added that it is likely only senior high school levels will open in the first phase. Nonetheless, developments ultimately hinge on the course of the pandemic next week.

Announcements regarding the overall framework governing the use and distribution of the self-tests are expected Friday during the regular briefing of the media on the course of the pandemic. According to government sources, a video will be presented with instructions for the public on how to use them. The government plan stipulates that every citizen will be entitled to up to four free tests per month – one a week.

The opening of department stores and shopping malls, which remain closed, will also be re-evaluated next week.

As Greece heads into the second month of spring, the government’s overarching goal is twofold: first, for the public to have full awareness of its actions – given society’s fatigue – and the need for it to feel involved in the project and know how things are going. The second goal is to avoid setbacks and the psychological impact of being forced to close what has reopened.

“This not about a relaxation of measures but about decompression valves,” Peloni said.