NEWS

Greek coast guard units harassed during migrant patrol

greek-coast-guard-units-harassed-during-migrant-patrol
,

Turkish patrol boats on Friday morning harassed Greek coast guard vessels while several boats carrying undocumented migrants were trying to enter Greece, authorities said.

A total of six boats carrying a total of 300 people attemped to enter Greek territorial waters near the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos before 7 a.m. on Friday, Hellenic Coast Guard officials said.

Sources said that six Turkish patrol boats were in the area which did nothing to prevent the migrants from crossing into Greece.

According to the same sources, in some cases Turkish vessels harassed Greek coast guard units patrolling the area.

A Turkish navy unit also in the area was not involved in the incident, they added. 

Hellenic Coast Guard later released footage of the incident.

Turkey Security Migration
READ MORE
mitsotakis-defends-policy-warns-public-against-complacency0
CORONAVIRUS

Mitsotakis defends policy, warns public against complacency

education-key-to-fighting-anti-semitism-says-mitsotakis0
NEWS

Education key to fighting anti-Semitism, says Mitsotakis

[InTime News]
CORONAVIRUS

Greece’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout expands to 65-69 age group

restaurants-bars-to-get-e330-mln-boost0
CORONAVIRUS

Restaurants, bars to get €330 mln boost

eu-countries-agree-to-share-solidarity-vaccines-with-states-in-need0
NEWS

EU countries agree to share ‘solidarity vaccines’ with states in need

gov-t-unveils-its-roadmap-to-normality0
NEWS

Gov’t unveils its roadmap to normality