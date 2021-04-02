NEWS

Culture Minister to visit Qatar on April 3-5

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni will visit Qatar from April 3 to 5 at the invitation of her Qatari counterpart Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, to discuss the widening of cultural relations between the two countries.

According to a ministry announcement, Mendoni will also meet with the President of the Authority of the Museums of Qatar Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani.

Their talks will cover issues as cooperation between the two countries’ museums, conducting joint archaeological and excavating programmes, the exchange of experiences in the preservation of antiquities and works of art, the institutionalisation of an agreement on cultural heritage protection issues, the organisation of exhibitions and conferences and other events in the context of the organisation of cultural weeks in Greece and Qatar.

Additionally, Mendoni will attend the inauguration of the exhibition of a copy of the statue of Iniohos of Delphi at Doha’s metro.

The copy of the statue, the Greek government’s gift to the government of Qatar, will be placed at the metro station of the International Airport of Doha. 

[ANA]

Culture
