pm-says-food-service-industry-may-reopen-after-easter

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that he estimates that the food service sector will probably reopen after Easter.

Speaking in Parliament during a discussion about developments with the coronavirus, he also discussed the announced 330 million stimulus package the government has earmarked for the sector.

Mitsotakis defended the government’s support of the sector, highlighting its quick response, but stated that it will be some time before it fully recovers. He also defended the proposed aid package from criticism by the opposition.

“There will be no barrier when it comes to the number of employees. It will apply to all businesses in the food service sector which saw their profits slashed by 30%,” he answered to a question posed by main opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras.