NEWS

PM says food service industry may reopen after Easter

pm-says-food-service-industry-may-reopen-after-easter
[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that he estimates that the food service sector will probably reopen after Easter.

Speaking in Parliament during a discussion about developments with the coronavirus, he also discussed the announced 330 million stimulus package the government has earmarked for the sector.

Mitsotakis defended the government’s support of the sector, highlighting its quick response, but stated that it will be some time before it fully recovers. He also defended the proposed aid package from criticism by the opposition.

“There will be no barrier when it comes to the number of employees. It will apply to all businesses in the food service sector which saw their profits slashed by 30%,” he answered to a question posed by main opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras.

Politics
READ MORE
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, wait in a queue to conduct Covid-19 rapid tests, in the southern suburb of Glyfada, Friday. [AP]
CORONAVIRUS

Greek PM criticizes EU vaccine rollout, pledges to step up campaign

education-key-to-fighting-anti-semitism-says-mitsotakis0
NEWS

Education key to fighting anti-Semitism, says Mitsotakis

[Intime]
NEWS

PM: Over 60s to get at least first vaccine dose by early May

pm-s-visit-to-libya-scheduled-for-april-60
NEWS

PM’s visit to Libya scheduled for April 6

mitsotakis-to-visit-libya-next-week0
NEWS

Mitsotakis to visit Libya next week

parliament-votes-for-probe-into-former-syriza-minister0
NEWS

Parliament votes for probe into former SYRIZA minister