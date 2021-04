Greece’s next census is expected to take place on October 23, barring any additional delays stemming from the pandemic.

The last time a count was made of the country’s population was in 2011.

By October 23, a total of 7,150 census takers will be organized into municipal and regional working groups to conduct the census of agricultural and livestock holdings.

A total of 490,000 euros has been earmarked for the latter process.