Turkish Defense Minister says Greece continues ‘provocative actions’ 

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated on Saturday his country’s view that islands could not have a continental shelf, adding that Greeks “continue their provocative actions” and “increase tension” in the region despite Ankara’s “constructive, peaceful stance.”

Akar, who was speaking to media during a visit to southeastern Turkey, said Greece uses “threatening language” in order to achieve some goals and violate international law. “Every time we emphasize that these moves are pointless, no threat has any impact on our country,” he said.