Coronavirus: 1,955 new cases, 78 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,955 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday.

There were also 78 deaths, the highest daily number in 2021.

The low number of cases is due mainly to the fewer tests conducted. Actually, the rate of positive tests increased significantly, to 8.32%, from 5.20% the previous day.

By far the most new infections were recorded in the Athens area (921), followed by Thessaloniki (262).

There are 749 patients on ventilators, six fewer than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 275,414 coronavirus cases, with 8,380 fatalities.