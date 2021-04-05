self-testing-kits-available-as-of-wednesday

The first batch of do-it-yourself Covid-19 tests will be distributed to an estimated 11,000 pharmacies across Greece as of Tuesday, after being shipped into the country over the weekend.

Approximately one million test kits will be made available as of Wednesday.

Everyone with a social security number will be entitled to four of the test kits per month, as authorities seek to ease pressure on the healthcare system. Authorities have said priority will be given to pupils and teachers, as they seek to reopen schools on April 12.

Greek health authorities announced 1,955 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday. There were also 78 deaths, the highest daily number in 2021.