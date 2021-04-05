greece-urges-libya-to-scrap-turkey-maritime-accord

Greece on Monday called for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, while urging the new government of the war-torn country to scrap an agreement on maritime boundaries with Turkey which Athens says violates international law.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Libya on Tuesday, government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said that relations between the two countries should be based “on the principles of international law and good faith.”

“It is important for Libya, in this new era, to rid itself of obstacles that are holding it back, such as the presence of foreign forces and mercenaries on its territory,” Peloni said.

“But also of accords which are groundless and violate international law,” she added.

Libya’s transitional government is expected to lead the country until general elections on December 24.