syriza-demands-minutes-from-meetings-of-covid-expert-committee

People are seen queuing outside stores on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street on the first day of the relaunch of retail trade, on Monday. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]

Opposition SYRIZA on Monday reiterated demands that the government disclose the minutes of the meetings held by the committee of independent health expert advising it on the handling on the coronavirus crisis.

Publishing the proceedings of the meetings, which influence government decisions on lockdowns and other public health safety measures, “is a matter of democracy,” the leftist party’s spokesman, Nassos Iliopoulos said.

“Anyone who watched the parliamentary debate on Friday heard Mr. Mitsotakis say that he has a plan for reopening the retail market, but by that same evening it had changed completely. So, either the government did not have the data about the pandemic or it did not follow the recommendations of the experts,” Iliopoulos told Real FM, referring to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Iliopoulos also reiterated SYRIZA’s calls for more action on coronavirus protection in the workplace and on public transportation, rather than an insistence on tactics that have been tried and are failing as lockdown fatigue sets in.