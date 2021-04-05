annual-air-force-exercise-to-be-held-april-12-22

The annual Air Force exercise Iniochos 21 will take place at the airport base of Andravida, in northwestern Peloponnese, from April 12 to April 22.

The redeployment phase will take place on April 23, and besides Greece and Cyprus participating countries include France, Israel, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

All branches of the Armed Forces will participate in the Invitex-type exercise.

Particular aircraft include the following: AW139 helicopter (Cyprus), Rafale and Mirage 2000 (France), F-15, F-16 (Israel), F/A-18 Hornet (Spain), F-16 (United Arab Emirates), and F-16, MQ-9, KC-135 (United States).

