NEWS

Annual Air Force exercise to be held April 12-22

annual-air-force-exercise-to-be-held-april-12-22
[File photo]

The annual Air Force exercise Iniochos 21 will take place at the airport base of Andravida, in northwestern Peloponnese, from April 12 to April 22.

The redeployment phase will take place on April 23, and besides Greece and Cyprus participating countries include France, Israel, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. 

All branches of the Armed Forces will participate in the Invitex-type exercise.

Particular aircraft include the following: AW139 helicopter (Cyprus), Rafale and Mirage 2000 (France), F-15, F-16 (Israel), F/A-18 Hornet (Spain), F-16 (United Arab Emirates), and F-16, MQ-9, KC-135 (United States).

[ANA]

Defense
READ MORE
more-turkish-overflights-in-the-eastern-aegean0
NEWS

More Turkish overflights in the eastern Aegean

In this photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a dinghy with migrants, left, with Turkish ships in the background, in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesvos and the Turkish coast on Friday. [Hellenic Coast Guard via AP]
NEWS

Turkey to resume East Med activities

greek-armed-forces-chief-turkey-acts-as-a-provocateur-in-region0
NEWS

Greek Armed Forces chief: Turkey acts as a provocateur in region

lloyd-austin-briefed-on-turkey0
NEWS

Lloyd Austin briefed on Turkey

[Foreign Ministry Twitter account]
NEWS

Ankara urged to ease tension before FM visit

File photo.
NEWS

Turkish F-16s fly over eastern Aegean islets