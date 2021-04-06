NEWS

115 refugees granted asylum, ready to leave Lesvos

115-refugees-granted-asylum-ready-to-leave-lesvos
[File photo]

As Greek authorities continue efforts to ease pressure on overcrowded migrant camps on the Aegean islands, 115 refugees whose have been granted asylum were due to leave Lesvos on Tuesday for the mainland.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported that 500 refugees have left the island since March 28, reducing the number of residents at its migrant camps to under 8,000. 

The plan, the report added, is to close the municipal facility at Kara Tepe, currently home to around 1,500 asylum seekers, by the end of April and also to further reduce the number of people at the temporary camp replacing the burnt-down Moria facility. 

That camp started out with some 10,000 residents and reportedly has fewer than 6,000 today.

Migration
READ MORE
In this photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a dinghy with migrants, left, with Turkish ships in the background, in the narrow stretch of water between the eastern Greek island of Lesvos and the Turkish coast on Friday. [Hellenic Coast Guard via AP]
NEWS

Greece accuses Turkey of escorting migrant smuggling boats

greek-coast-guard-units-harassed-during-migrant-patrol0
NEWS

Greek coast guard units harassed during migrant patrol

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, left, speaks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, March 30. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
REFUGEE CRISIS

EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

Refugees and migrants stand next to a tent in the Mavrovouni camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, on Monday. [Reuters]
NEWS

EU commissioner stresses need for solidarity on migration

[InTime News]
NEWS

EU Commissioner says migration must become a ‘European issue’

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson, left, listens to an asylum seeker at a refugee camp in the port of Vathy on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, Monday, March 29, 2021. [Michael Svarnias/AP]
NEWS

EU commissioner visits refugee facilities on Greek islands