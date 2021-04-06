115 refugees granted asylum, ready to leave Lesvos

As Greek authorities continue efforts to ease pressure on overcrowded migrant camps on the Aegean islands, 115 refugees whose have been granted asylum were due to leave Lesvos on Tuesday for the mainland.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported that 500 refugees have left the island since March 28, reducing the number of residents at its migrant camps to under 8,000.

The plan, the report added, is to close the municipal facility at Kara Tepe, currently home to around 1,500 asylum seekers, by the end of April and also to further reduce the number of people at the temporary camp replacing the burnt-down Moria facility.

That camp started out with some 10,000 residents and reportedly has fewer than 6,000 today.