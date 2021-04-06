NEWS

Mitsotakis hails restart in Greek-Libya relations; calls for ditching of Turkey maritime deal

mitsotakis-hails-restart-in-greek-libya-relations-calls-for-ditching-of-turkey-maritime-deal
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis mets with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli on Tuesday. [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM's Office]

In his first visit to Libya, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on the interim government to scrap an agreement on maritime boundaries signed with Turkey in 2019, which Athens says violates international law.

A precondition for any progress in Libya’s relations with the EU is the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya — a request also made by numerous EU countries — he said in a joint press briefing with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli on Tuesday.

“And of course for us, it is very important, is the annulment of illegal documents which were presented as supposedly transnational agreements but but have no legal effect, as expressly stated by the European Council,” he added.

“It is time to leave behind everything that tested our relations in the recent past,” he said and described the opening of a Greek embassy in Tripoli as a “milestone” in Greek-Libyan relations.

Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime agreement, as well as a military cooperation deal, in November 2019.

Dbeibeh’s new UN-backed unity government took office last month with a mandate to improve services and prepare for a national election in December.

Politics Diplomacy
READ MORE
greece-urges-libya-to-scrap-turkey-maritime-accord0
DIPLOMACY

Greece urges Libya to scrap Turkey maritime accord

european-leader-urges-foreign-fighters-to-leave-libya0
DIPLOMACY

European leader urges foreign fighters to leave Libya

pm-s-visit-to-libya-scheduled-for-april-60
NEWS

PM’s visit to Libya scheduled for April 6

mitsotakis-to-visit-libya-next-week0
NEWS

Mitsotakis to visit Libya next week

[Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidency/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Chinese Defense Minister in Athens to promote military cooperation

biden-offers-full-support-to-mitsotakis0
DIPLOMACY

Biden offers full support to Mitsotakis