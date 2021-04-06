justice-to-investigate-case-of-tv-presenter-s-security-detail

The government will ask from the prosecutor’s office to investigate the increased security afforded to Menios Fourthiotis, a minor television host, according to government sources available to Kathimerini on Tuesday.

“The government will immediately ask the prosecutor’s office to fully investigate all aspects of this case,” these sources said. They also stressed that the financial investigator has also been involved in bringing to light any financial aspects of the case.

Last week (April 2), Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis’ ordered Greek Police (ELAS) to re-examine whether Fourthiotis was entitled to a dozen-strong detail because of a fire at the guard box outside his home and the torching of a car outside the TV station where he works.

This development follows a public outcry which was caused when it was revealed that the presenter had round-the-clock security guarding his person, his house, and his places of business.

Police sources had said neither incident constitutes a threat to his safety, a position that seems to be shared by the police officers’ union that sparked last week’s outcry by airing its opposition to the security detail.

At the same time, the presenter has appealed to the Council of State to revoke the reduction of his security detail, decrying the move as unconstitutional and illegal.