NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Vaccine no-show rates up following safety concerns

vaccine-no-show-rates-up-following-safety-concerns

Anxious about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, some Greeks are canceling their appointments or not showing up.

A senior official of the European Medicines Agency said Tuesday there is a link between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain.

A total of 364,000 people in Greece had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Monday. Meanwhile, 605,000 of the next 2,450,000 vaccinations are to be with the British jab.

Vaccine clinics are reporting that no-shows are 3% higher for AstraZeneca vaccinations compared to the Pfizer and Moderna types. Meanwhile, cancellation rates are up to 3% for AstraZeneca and 1% for the alternatives.

“We administered 60 vaccinations per day when we started,” said Alexia Grigoropoulou, a senior health official at the Zacharo vaccination center in the Peloponnese. “Now we are down to 40 or 30 per day,” she said.

