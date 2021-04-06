NEWS

Police says possible Greek users’ data were exposed in Facebook leak

police-says-possible-greek-users-data-were-exposed-in-facebook-leak

It is possible that photos and personal communications of Greek Facebook users may have been exposed in the massive leak of data revealed last week, a police official told kathimerini.gr on Tuesday.

“They took advantage of a vulnerability in Facebook’s systems and stole users’ personal data,” the official explained, noting that so far there has been no complaints from citizens, “and therefore we have not conducted an investigation into the matter.”

“We are guessing that photos and possibly their communications through the messenger application have been intercepted,” the official said, adding that it is possible that the leak, dating from 2019, has not been noticed by users.

The leaked data, first reported by Business Insider, includes the personal information (including their phone numbers) of over 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including 617,722 Greek accounts.

The information was posted to a website used by hackers, according to cybersecurity experts.

The Greek police official said that authorities expect an update on the issue either directly from Facebook or from foreign authorities.

