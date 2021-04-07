NEWS

Woman gives birth while intubated due to Covid-19

A woman has given birth while being intubated due to Covid-19 infection at the capital’s Attikon Hospital, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the woman was 28 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and intubated.

A few days later, while sedated and 29 weeks pregnant, nurses helped the woman give birth to her son in an effort to save both of their lives.

The baby, weighing 1,300 grams, was uninfected, doctors said.

The woman is reportedly recovering at a different coronavirus clinic.

