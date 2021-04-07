electronic-platform-for-self-testing-kits-to-go-live-wednesday

The electronic platform for the distribution of do-it-yourself Covid-19 test kits is expected to go live on Wednesday afternoon.

The free self-tests will initially be available only to high school teachers and students aged between 16 and 18. Their distribution will begin in large urban areas Thursday and in the rest of the country the following day.

Authorities began distributing the self-testing kits to pharmacies on Tuesday and officals said the goal was to equip 11,000 stores across the country by Friday.

Each pharmacy will initially be provided with a total of 75 self-tests.

Officials have said that everyone with a social security number will be entitled to four of the test kits per month. The kits are said to have an accuracy rate of between 95%-99%.

The pandemic showed no sign of relenting Tuesday, as health authorities reported 4,309 new coronavirus cases, just 31 short of a new record.

Greece broke a record last week, reporting 4,340 new cases of Covid-19 on March 29.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), there were a further 79 deaths, bringing the total to 8,532, while the number of intubated patients stood at 751.